Sisters take turns beating male attacker in nail salon

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Two sisters getting mani-pedis at a nail salon in Los Angeles ended up in the fight of their lives with a man who randomly decided to attack them.

According to KTLA, Melda and Virginia Martinez Bojorquez entered the salon right when it opened, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. As they walked inside, police said 25-year-old Gustavo Aranda followed them inside and started punching them.

“What followed can only be described as a senseless act of violence,” LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said. The sisters “fought for their life and did everything humanly possible to protect each other.”

Police said the women took turns fighting back against Aranda for about six minutes. Surveillance video shows the women trying to tackle their assailant, even throwing a chair at him.

“We alternated. When he was on top of her, I came and fought with him to rescue her,” Virginia told KCAL through an interpreter. “And when he turned his attention to me and started attacking me, she came to my aid.”

When the attack started, the salon owner ran to the business next door to shout for help in Armenian. Rene Javier Solis was working at the store, and said he managed to understand the man saying, “he’s going to kill them,” so he ran into the salon.

By the time Solis arrived, Aranda had given up after the women beat him. Solis told KTLA he heard Aranda mumble, “just kill me now.”

“I saw how badly wounded he was,” Solis said. “I just looked over to them and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m impressed.’”

Solis held Adranda down until police arrived. Once there, officers realized Aranda matched the description of a suspect in a violent carjacking that had happened two hours earlier.

The vehicle was later found about a mile away, where police said Aranda then attacked yet another random stranger.

“The suspect parked the stolen vehicle, walked behind the victim, and once again, without provocation, he started beating on the victim,” Carranza said.

The nail salon attack happened about an hour later.

All of Aranda’s victims are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Police are now looking for any other victims who may have encountered Aranda during his “crime spree.”

Aranda was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and is being held on $150,000 bail.

