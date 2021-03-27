Sites set vaccines aside for teachers as in-person learning looms

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s seven mass vaccination sites set vaccines aside for teachers and other school workers Saturday, part of an education ramp-up as teachers are required to be back in school.

The sites set aside doses for K-12 educators as well as staff and childcare workers, and will do so on the next three Saturdays as well. Teachers said being vaccinated will make them feel more comfortable in their classrooms.

“We want to be in the classroom and we don’t want to take off the time to get vaccinated, but we do want to be fully vaccinated and protected,” said Colleen Morehouse, who teaches seventh and eighth grade.

“I am very hopeful. i hope almost everyone can get vaccinated really quick and we can get back to normalcy,” said pre-school teacher Gurbir Bajwa.

