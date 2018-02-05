Six arrested after student unrest at UMass-Amherst following Super Bowl

AMHERST, Mass. (WHDH) — A student riot after the Super Bowl Sunday night led to several arrests.

Thousands took to the southwest plaza of the UMass-Amherst campus after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

According to the university, six people were arrested.

UMass Police said fights broke out and several people were taken to the hospital.

Police say the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and fireworks.

Officers eventually cleared the area shortly before midnight.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)