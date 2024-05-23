BOSTON (WHDH) - Six seniors from Boston Public Schools each received a $10,000 scholarship surprise by an anonymous donor Wednesday.

The graduating seniors all thought they were competing against each other for a scholarship award, but were each given their own checks.

The six winners were Abul Azan from Boston International Newcomers Academy, Mari Baker from Boston Latin School, Julie Cyprien from East Boston High School, Ana Tran from Boston Latin Academy, and YiYang Zhong from Boston Green Academy.

“I was shaking, I didn’t know what to do. I don’t know whether to smile, to cry. I’m so happy. So grateful,” Cyprien said.

It was just an hour earlier they all thought there would be only one winner.

“At first I feel like, ‘I am really confident,’ but after seeing all of those great talented students, I’m getting nervous, but still I wish I could get it,” Zhong said.

And although one student — Cyprien — was awarded the Green Garner Scholastic Scholarship, thanks to the anonymous donor, all six students can now cash in on their future.

“I’m starting to imagine what I’m going to use this money for and now I will be getting started to do research as I want. Oh my God, a bright future is coming,” Zhong said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said the moment was very special.

“What you just saw was a giant relief of parents and students to say, ‘I can actually go where I want to go and have a chance to be what I want to be,’ and there’s nothing more special than that,” Skipper said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)