Federal investigators say a band of robbers were placing skimmers on pin pads in stores and banks, swiping credit card information in six states including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Prosecutors said the ring of six people targeted ATMs and self-checkout terminals.

Federal affidavits reveal the suspects acted together to steal more than $300,000 from customers at various stores, including the BJ’s in Seekonk, and Walmart locations in Walpole, Quincy, North Attleboro, Raynham, and Avon.

Prosecutors said the public needs to be extra careful, because this could happen anywhere.

According to a district attorney, the six suspects are all foreign nationals in the country illegally from Great Britain, Ireland, and Romania.

The affidavit also said other stores and ATMs were targeted, though it did not list them.

