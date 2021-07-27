AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England on Tuesday announced that it’s looking to hire hundreds of people to work various positions during this year’s Fright Fest.

The Agawam-based theme park is holding a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s human resources building, officials said.

The park says it needs to add hundreds of positions including food service, security, lifeguards, rides, games, and zombies and ghouls for its roaming “terrifying squad.”

Fright Fest is slated to begin on Saturday, Sept. 25, and it runs weekends and select days through Halloween.

