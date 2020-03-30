Six Flags New England announces delayed opening

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England has temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, the company announced Monday.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members, is always our highest priority,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season.

For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags New England Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)