AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England in Agawam will be closed for cleanup Wednesday after the theme park was battered by a strong storm on Tuesday night.

Parts of the park were flooded and tree branches were left scattered everywhere after a thunderstorm packing torrential rain and damaging wind gusts moved through.

A video shared on Twitter by Tim Downes showed the storm unleashing sheets of rain and howling winds as guests took cover in the park’s gift shop.

⁦@Eweather13⁩ taken from the gift shop inside Six Flags New England tonight around 7:30 pic.twitter.com/Kr3vaYQszs — Tim Downes (@timothydownes1) June 30, 2021

In a Facebook post, the theme park said it would be closed for at least one day.

It’s not clear if the park will reopen on Thursday.

