AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People can enjoy the thrill of Six Flags New England for free this holiday season by donating a toy in support of the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

Six Flags is inviting guests to donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $25 or greater in exchange for a free ticket to their annual Holiday in the Park festival this weekend.

All toys donated will go to the YMCA of Greater Springfield to be distributed to low-income families throughout the Pioneer Valley.

The festival kicks off on Saturday and will be held on weekends and select days through Jan. 1.

