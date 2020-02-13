Six Flags New England hiring 3,000 seasonal employees

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England says it’s looking to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees in the coming days.

The region’s largest theme park is looking to fill various positions for the 2020 season, which begins on Saturday, April 11.

Job positions that are available include rides, admissions, food service, games, entertainment, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMTs, security officers, entertainment, and retail, among an array of other opportunities.

Candidates will be offered a starting pay of $12.75 per hour, in addition to flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, and free park admission.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Job fairs will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

All hiring events will take place at the park’s human resources building at 1756 Main St. in Agawam.

