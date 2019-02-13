Six Flags New England hiring thousands of employees for 2019 season

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England announced Wednesday that they plan to hire more than 3,000 employees for the 2019 season.

The region’s largest theme park will be hiring for all positions, including admissions, food service, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMT, security, entertainment, retail, rides, and many other positions.

All hiring events will take place at the theme park’s human resources building at 1756 Main St. in Agawam.

Job fairs will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 100 candidates that are offered and accept a position each day of the job fair will receive a free admission ticket, according to the company.

Positions start with a pay rate of $12 per hour and schedules are said to be flexible. Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Entertainment auditions will also be available throughout the job fair as the park casts dancers, singers, performers and tech crew.

The park opens for the season on Saturday, April 6.

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

