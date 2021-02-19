AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England is hiring thousands of seasonal employees as it prepares for a spring opening.

The theme park is holding a virtual “Rapid Hiring Event” on Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28, where candidates will complete their interview, assessment and paperwork completely online.

Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions, including rides, admissions, food service, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMTs, security officers, entertainment, retail, and a variety of other exciting positions.

All interested applicants can apply at sixflagsjobs.com.

Six Flags New England is preparing to reopen to the public this spring pending Massachusetts reopening guidance.

