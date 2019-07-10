Six Flags New England hosting 10-day festival featuring array of specialty foods, craft beer

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you a foodie, or perhaps a craft beer nerd? Six Flags New England is hosting a festival later this month that will feature over 50 local brews and an array of specialty food items.

The popular amusement park in Agawam will hold its annual Food & Brew Festival starting on Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 28.

“This ten-day long celebration will delight foodies and thrill-seekers alike with world-class coasters and cuisine,” the park said in a press release.

Park guests can indulge in things like classic New England lobster rolls or unique desserts like edible cookie dough.

Here’s a look at some of the specialty foods that will be available: 

  • Edible Cookie Dough
  • Fried Brownies
  • Fried Pickles & Veggies
  • Fried Apple Pie
  • Navajo Taco
  • Donut Sliders
  • Chicken & Waffles
  • Sausage on a Stick
  • Beer Ice-cream
  • Fried Ravioli

Local, regional and national breweries will offer up an array of ales, lagers, IPAs, shandies, ciders, and hard seltzers.

Here’s a look at some options that will be on tap:

  • Wormtown Brewery
  • Two Roads Brewery
  • Thomas Hooker Brewing Co.
  • Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co.
  • Narragansett Brewing Co.
  • Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company
  • Sam Adams Brewery

The festival is open to any park member, season pass holder, or day-ticket holder. The entry includes free entertainment and musical performances.

