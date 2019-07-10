Six Flags New England hosting 10-day festival featuring array of specialty foods, craft beer

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you a foodie, or perhaps a craft beer nerd? Six Flags New England is hosting a festival later this month that will feature over 50 local brews and an array of specialty food items.
The popular amusement park in Agawam will hold its annual Food & Brew Festival starting on Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 28.
“This ten-day long celebration will delight foodies and thrill-seekers alike with world-class coasters and cuisine,” the park said in a press release.
Park guests can indulge in things like classic New England lobster rolls or unique desserts like edible cookie dough.
Here’s a look at some of the specialty foods that will be available:
- Edible Cookie Dough
- Fried Brownies
- Fried Pickles & Veggies
- Fried Apple Pie
- Navajo Taco
- Donut Sliders
- Chicken & Waffles
- Sausage on a Stick
- Beer Ice-cream
- Fried Ravioli
Local, regional and national breweries will offer up an array of ales, lagers, IPAs, shandies, ciders, and hard seltzers.
Here’s a look at some options that will be on tap:
- Wormtown Brewery
- Two Roads Brewery
- Thomas Hooker Brewing Co.
- Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co.
- Narragansett Brewing Co.
- Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company
- Sam Adams Brewery
The festival is open to any park member, season pass holder, or day-ticket holder. The entry includes free entertainment and musical performances.
