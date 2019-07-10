Six Flags New England hosting 10-day festival featuring array of specialty foods, craft beer

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you a foodie, or perhaps a craft beer nerd? Six Flags New England is hosting a festival later this month that will feature over 50 local brews and an array of specialty food items.

The popular amusement park in Agawam will hold its annual Food & Brew Festival starting on Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 28.

“This ten-day long celebration will delight foodies and thrill-seekers alike with world-class coasters and cuisine,” the park said in a press release.

Park guests can indulge in things like classic New England lobster rolls or unique desserts like edible cookie dough.

Here’s a look at some of the specialty foods that will be available:

Edible Cookie Dough

Fried Brownies

Fried Pickles & Veggies

Fried Apple Pie

Navajo Taco

Donut Sliders

Chicken & Waffles

Sausage on a Stick

Beer Ice-cream

Fried Ravioli

Local, regional and national breweries will offer up an array of ales, lagers, IPAs, shandies, ciders, and hard seltzers.

Here’s a look at some options that will be on tap:

Wormtown Brewery

Two Roads Brewery

Thomas Hooker Brewing Co.

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co.

Narragansett Brewing Co.

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company

Sam Adams Brewery

The festival is open to any park member, season pass holder, or day-ticket holder. The entry includes free entertainment and musical performances.

