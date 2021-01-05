AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England is keeping holiday cheer alive by hosting a drive-thru experience featuring more than one million dazzling lights.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience is slated to take place between Jan. 7 to 10 and Jan. 13 to 18.

The cost is $9.99 per adult and $4.99 for anyone under the height of 48 inches.

Season pass holders and members will receive free admission.

Tickets can be bought online and guests must make a reservation ahead of time.

🚨🚨🚨Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience starts Thursday, January 7. See over 1 MILLION lights from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visit https://t.co/vikmcs6y0i to learn more.❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/gqVkOJ5f3F — Six Flags NE (@SF_newengland) January 4, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)