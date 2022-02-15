AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England is looking to hire more than 3,000 part-time and seasonal employees for the 2022 season.

Those interested in working for the theme park are encouraged to visit their “Kick Off Hiring Event” at 1756 Main St. in Agawam on the following days:

Friday, Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions, including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, games, entertainment, retail, loss prevention, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security, and more.

Positions start at $14.25 an hour with select jobs paying $15 an hour.

Employees also get free park admission for themselves and their friends as well as in-park discounts.

Those interested must be at least 16 years old to apply.

Six Flags New England opens for the season on April 9.

More information can be found here.

