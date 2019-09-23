AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six daring people will go to extreme levels in the hopes of winning hundreds of dollars from Six Flags.

Six Flags New England is hosting the second-annual, 30-hour coffin challenge during Fright Fest 2019.

Six participants will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13 while completing terrifying tasks from the “Wheel of Fright.”

Only one winner will be selected as participants will be eliminated through challenges based on time.

The winning coffin dweller will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes, a pair of 2019 Haunted House Passes and a pair of ride Exit Passes.

All other remaining finalists will receive a pair of 2020 Gold Season passes, a pair of 2019 Haunted House Passes and a pair of ride Exit Passes.

Those looking to apply for the challenge must do by noon on Sept. 29.

