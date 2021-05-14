AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People can once again the more than 100 rides and attractions at Six Flags New England.

The theme park opened for the 2021 season Friday in accordance with state guidelines.

“We are excited to launch our 21st season here in Agawam, Massachusetts, with our unparalleled collection of record-breaking roller coasters, one-of-a-kind family rides, and immersive special events for guests of all ages,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “Our entire team looks forward to welcoming back our loyal Members, Season Pass holders and guests for the 2021 season.”

The park is operating at reduced attendance levels and guests must reserve their visit online.

Guests and employees will have their temperatures screened using contactless IR thermal imaging.

Anyone over the age of 2 years old are required to wear face coverings, with masks available for sale for guests without one.

Six Flags has also enhanced sanitization and placed distance markers throughout the park.

