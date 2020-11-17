AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England is reopening its doors for guests to enjoy more than one million twinkling lights as part of its “Holiday in the Park Lights” event.

People will be able to enjoy a technicolor synchronized light display, enchanting characters, and s’more fire pits during the one-way walkthrough of the park on weekends and select days beginning on Nov. 27 and lasting through December, the park announced Tuesday.

The event is free for all 2020 Members and Season Pass holders and discounted tickets are available on the Six Flags New England website.

“Six Flags New England is a beloved destination for families from throughout New England. We look forward to welcoming families back to our park this November with our newly enhanced light displays. As always, the safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags New England, Park President Pete Carmichael. “The park has been transformed into an enchanting, winter wonderland and we are all eager to safely welcome our guests back for the holiday season.”

Rides and attractions will remain closed for the 2020 season.

All attendees will have to reserve their visit online in order for the park to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.

All guests over the age of 2 must wear a face covering, with masks available for sale at the front gate.

In addition, temperatures of visitors will be checked using contactless IR thermal imaging.

Distance markers have been placed around the park to allow for social distancing and dining areas have been adjusted to allow for more space between those seated.

Team members will also be frequently sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch points, such as doors, trash cans and restrooms.

