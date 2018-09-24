ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — Six daring people will go to extreme levels in the hopes of winning hundreds of dollars from Six Flags.

Six Flags in St. Louis is hosting a 30-hour coffin challenge as they celebrate 30 Years of Screams during Fright Fest 2018.

Six participants will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 while Fright Fest Freaks lurk around.

Anyone who leaves the coffin for any reason, except during the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

Coffin dwellers who remain after the 30 hours is up will be placed in a random drawing for $300, two 2019 Gold Season passes, a Fright Fest prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes, a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed and their coffin.

Those looking to apply for the challenge must do so before midnight on Oct. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)