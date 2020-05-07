Six Flags to require advanced reservations for admission into New England park

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England will now require advanced reservations in order to enter its theme park once it reopens.

Theme park officials announced the new policy on their website, which applies to all visitors, including pass holders and members.

Six Flags theme parks have been closed since March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No word on when the parks are set to reopen.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)