BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people were injured Wednesday in a crash involving an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain that saw the bus crash through a fence before coming to a stop in the Forest Hills Cemetery.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 6 p.m., capturing video of the bus and its smashed windshield.

Another vehicle involved in the crash was stopped in the nearby intersection of Forest Hills Avenue and Morton Street with visible damage. Debris was also seen elsewhere around the crash site as traffic backed up on nearby roads.

People riding in both the bus and the other vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital, officials said.

“Everyone should be, essentially, assessed at the hospital and hopefully discharged with no serious injuries from this,” said Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Steven McHugh.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said a preliminary investigation found the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when a passenger vehicle “made an abrupt turn” in front of the MBTA bus.

The bus swerved to avoid further collisions after it and the passenger vehicle collided, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan said said four passengers from the bus and two people in the passenger vehicle at the time of the crash reported injuries. All reported injuries were non-life-threatening.

Forest Hills Cemetery President George Milley said crashes have happened before in the area, forcing the cemetery to repair its fence on multiple occasions.

“Unfortunately, we’re very used to handling a situation like this,” Milley said.

“We just hope nobody gets hurt, but someone has to try and slow the cars down on this road,” Milley continued. “I’m not sure what can be done.”

Emergency crews were still on scene as of around 6:30 p.m.

The crash remained under investigation.

