BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people were injured in a crash involving an MBTA bus and another vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday, officials said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 6 p.m., capturing video of the bus and its damaged windshield after the bus crashed through a fence into the Forest Hills Cemetery.

Another vehicle involved in the crash was stopped in the nearby intersection of Forest Hills Avenue and Morton Street with visible damage. Debris was also seen elsewhere around the crash site as traffic backed up on nearby roads.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said a preliminary investigation found the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when a passenger vehicle “made an abrupt turn” in front of the MBTA bus.

The bus swerved to avoid further collisions after it and the passenger vehicle collided, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan said four people on the bus and two people in the passenger vehicle reported injuries. All reported injuries were non-life-threatening.

Riders on board the bus described the incident in comments to 7NEWS.

“I didn’t really feel anything at first,” Savannah Lewis said. “I felt the impact and then, when I looked up, I saw that we were on the field.”

Lewis said she saw the windshield crack and heard other passengers screaming.

“It was kind of scary,” Lewis said.

Forest Hills Cemetery President George Milley said crashes have happened before in the area, forcing the cemetery to repair its fence on multiple occasions.

“Unfortunately, we’re very used to handling a situation like this,” Milley said.

“We just hope nobody gets hurt, but someone has to try and slow the cars down on this road,” Milley continued. “I’m not sure what can be done.”

The crash remains under investigation.

