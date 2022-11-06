BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said six people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night, with one person confirmed dead.

Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.

One person’s injuries are considered life-threatening, another had injuries considered non-life-threatening. In addition, two people self admitted to the hospital, which police believe are connected to the incident in Hyde Park.

UPDATE: Boston Police say 6 people have been shot in 3 incidents tonight.



4 people taken to the hospital.

2 people self transported to the hospital.

One person has died.



The shootings happened on Orlando St in Mattapan, Westview St in Dorchester, Rosa St in Hyde Park. @7News pic.twitter.com/lvugl0c7cb — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) November 7, 2022

Police are investigating all scenes, and the commissioner urged the public to come forward and share any information that might be connected to the violence.

“The only thing more troubling is our phones aren’t ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened, or what they might have seen or heard,” the commissioner said. “We need the publics help and support on this.”

The police department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line is accessible at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

