PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Six people were rescued from a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean after they escaped a burning fishing boat Sunday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 81-foot boat, called the Three Girls, caught fire about 105 nautical miles east of Portsmouth, N.H., the Coast Guard said in a statement. Four crew members, the captain, and a NOAA observer were onboard at the time.

At 8:56 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received a mayday call from the Three Girls.

The six onboard were preparing to abandon ship and sent out an emergency locator beacon signal, according to the Coast Guard.

The military sent fast response cutter USCGC William Chadwick, a helicopter, and a turboprop plane to respond to the fishing boat’s location, all arriving by 10:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said. The Three Girls’ sister ship, Princess Laura, also responded.

All six people were found on a life raft and brought onto the William Chadwick by 11:30 p.m. No major injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said.

On Monday morning, the crew of the William Chadwick brought the six to a pier in South Portland, Maine.

