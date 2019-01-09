Six sets of siblings helping Walpole hockey team soar

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - They say teams are like families, but none quite like this.

There are six sets of siblings on the Walpole High School girls’ ice hockey team.

“With six sets of siblings, it literally is a family,” Walpole Head Coach Joe Verderber said. “And the nice thing about it is they’re not only sisters, but they’re friends, and that rolls over to the other girls.”

Sisters Olivia and Jenna Malone say the family dynamic makes this team unlike any other they’ve played for.

“It’s so different when you have nobody related because it’s coming into a new team, a new locker room. It’s kind of awkward. But having all sisters, it’s just more natural,” they said.

“There is competition, but I think it makes it much easier knowing you have your sister out there,” said twin sisters Emily and Elizabeth Desimone.

And that translates onto the ice. With a 6-2 record so far, this family has shown they have a lot of fight.

“Every year they compete, they leave it all on the ice,” said Verderber.

“We just want to take it one step at a time and win each game as they come,” the Malones said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)