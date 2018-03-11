Sixth episode of Facebook Watch’s Tom vs Time to be released Monday

(WHDH) — Reports say the sixth episode of Tom vs Time will be released tomorrow at noon.

The series, available on Facebook Watch, gives fans a closer look into Brady’s life off the field, including his family and training regimen.

Episode six is expected to include Super Bowl LII, in which the Patriots lost to the Eagles.

The sixth episode was initially planned to be released sooner, but after the Super Bowl loss, the producers of the show said:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)