BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday that initial court hearings for the men accused of paying for sex at high-end brothels in the Boston area will be open to the public.

More than two dozen men are accused of paying for sex at locations in Cambridge and Watertown.

Federal investigators said they include elected officials, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, and military officers.

Those accused have been fighting to keep their identities hidden unless they are formally charged, but the SJC said their initial court hearings should be public, as the accused include those in positions of power.

Three people are already facing charges, accused of running the brothels.

