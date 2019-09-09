SJC justice sides with Rollins in dispute over ‘Straight Pride Parade’ protesters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A justice on the state’s highest court has sided with Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins in a dispute with a lower court judge over the arrest of counterprotesters during a “straight pride” parade in Boston over Labor Day weekend.

The ruling from Supreme Judicial Court Justice Frank M. Gaziano came less than a week after Rollins filed an emergency petition asking the state’s Supreme Judicial Court to compel the lower court to accept her request not to prosecute at least one counterprotester charged with disorderly conduct following Saturday’s parade.

Rollins argued that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott overstepped his constitutional authority in refusing to recognize her office’s request.

The filing of a “nolle prosequi” by her office, she said, is a “constitutionally protected action that affords the prosecutor the right to exercise her judgment in the prosecution of cases and the allocation of limited prosecutorial resources to protect public safety.”

In its finding, Graziano wrote, “Fundamentally, the judge had no authority to ‘deny’ the Commonwealth’s entry of a nolle prosequi. His effort to do so violated the Commonwealth’s constitutional rights…”

