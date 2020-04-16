BOSTON (WHDH) - The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that limited use of license plate readers is not an invasion of privacy Thursday.

Over the course of a 2017 investigation, Barnstable police used automatic readers to track a suspect’s movements.

Officers were alerted any time the defendant drove over the Bourne and Sagamore bridges which eventually led to his arrest.

The SCJ ruled that it is OK for police to use the data collected in this particular case.

