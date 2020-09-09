Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s highest court will decide whether two inmates should have their prison sentences paused given the health risks associated with correctional facilities.

Supreme Judicial Court justices heard arguments Wednesday from attorneys representing Joseph Elibert, who was convicted of indecent assault and battery, and Daniel Nash, who was convicted of sexual offenses.

Judges in the lower courts delivered mixed rulings in the cases, and the plaintiffs are seeking a final answer from the state’s highest court.

