Skate park dedicated to woman killed after 2004 Red Sox playoff win

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A skate park opened in East Bridgewater Sunday and was dedicated to a young woman who was killed after a Red Sox playoff win in 2004.

Victoria Snelgrove Skate Park is named for Torie Snelgrove. The young woman was killed when a police officer fired a projectile into the crowd following a Red Sox playoff win. The projectile hit Snelgrove in the head, killing her.

“Our daughter Victoria was a giver, a very generous person and we want to continue her legacy by enhancing the lives of others,” said her father, Richard Snelgrove.

The skate park is mobile and can be moved around town. It was built with funding from the Victoria Snelgrove Memorial Fund.

“This was Torie’s home. She loved East Bridgewater and it’s just heartwarming to see these people turn out,” said her mother, Dianne Snelgrove.

