MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A skateboarder who was struck by a car in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Valley and Beech streets in Manchester on the morning of Sept. 23 found a 26-year-old skateboarder injured on the ground, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The skateboarder, who police identified as Matthew Gravell, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. He later passed away.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Valley Street when they collided with the Gravell.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

