MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A skateboarder was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in New Hampshire early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Valley and Beech streets in Manchester around 5:40 a.m. found a 26-year-old skateboarder injured on the ground, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The skateboarder was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Valley Street when they collided with the skateboarder.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

