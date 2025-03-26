BOSTON (WHDH) - As the world’s best figure skaters descend on Boston, a dark cloud hangs over the ice at TD Garden.

It’s been less than two months since several of the sport’s rising stars, along with their dedicated coaches and devoted parents, died in the horrific mid-air collision outside D.C.

The competition was paused to honor the lives lost on American Airlines flight 5342, including Figure Skating Club of Boston coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, and Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, two of the clubs brightest young talents. Their moms, Christine Lane and Jin Han, were also killed.

“They will live in every title that’s achieved in their name,” said Samuel Auxier, U.S. Figure Skating President. “True skaters never die, we just adopt the passion of their flame.”

They were flying back from a skating event in Kansas when their plane collided with an Army helicopter on approach to Reagan National Airport.

Videos paid tribute to the skaters killed from clubs across the country, many just children.

Their names lit up around the ice.

Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu paid their respects.

“It is an honor for Boston to host this event, but we do so with heavy hearts,” said Wu.

Among the loved ones still grieving is Doug Lane, Spencer’s father and Christine’s husband.

He took the ice on behalf of all the victims’ families and thanked the worldwide skating community for wrapping its arms around them.

A bittersweet moment, given his son had been well on his way to competing there himself.

“Spencer had actually been selected to be an awards presenter at this event,” said Lane. “So, it was personally meaningful to me as well. Obviously my preference would have been to be in the stands with my wife, cheering for him.”

