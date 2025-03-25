BOSTON (WHDH) - Ice skaters are gearing up for the World Figure Skating Championships later this week at TD Garden.

Athletes from around the world will take the ice to compete.

The event comes nearly two months after the D.C. air disaster where several local skaters were killed in the mid-air crash.

Despite the competition ahead of them, skaters say they are taking time to remember those lost.

“We are definitely right now in a competition bubble, but we’re never going to forget that tragedy it’s always going to stay in our hearts,” said one skater.

“It’s an empty place now forever inside us, and we will try to keep the legacy of the people we know alive here and also in the competition tomorrow and the day after,” said another skater.

Six people with ties to the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)