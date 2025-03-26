BOSTON (WHDH) - The World Ice Skating Championships will be underway Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

A tribute will be held amid the Championships to honor those who were killed in the Washington, D.C. air disaster.

Six people with local ties to Boston were on the passenger plane that collided with an Army Helicopter on January 29.

In all, 67 people died in the crash.

This is the second time Boston has held the event, the first time was in 2016.

Family of those who died are expected to be in attendance, as well as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

