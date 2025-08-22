NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is lacing up their skates for a good cause.

The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood is hosting its first “Frozen 5K.” It will honor the six members who died in the Washington D.C. plane crash in January.

“Folks are coming together, from inside our club, from outside our club, and across the community, to do something positive, to do something special, to do something for the community, and raise some money,” Doug Zeghibe said, CEO and Executive Director of the Skating Club.

Participants skated 28 laps on the ice to raise money for “Always Champions,” a fundraising campaign started by the club to fund a memorial at their west rink.

As well as a scholarship fund in honor of two of its student skaters, Ginna Han and Spencer Lane.

Lane’s father says he hopes the money raised will help inspire future generations to pursue figure skating.

“Spencer started skating a lot later than most people do just because he didn’t know that this was a thing and discovered it by accident, so I think that if this brings a little more awareness of figure skating, whether it’s recreational or competitive, to a few more people, and show them that this amazing place exists where they can chase their dreams at the highest level,” Doug Lane said.

Skaters on the ice say they’re happy to come together and make something positive out of such a horrible tragedy.

“It’s just great to see how many people are smiling and laughing. It’s really nice to start the healing process, and just be among each other and be together,” Misha Mitrofanov said, a skater.

