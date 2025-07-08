NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Skating Club of Boston is saluting their six members killed in the D.C. air disaster tragedy with tributes in their honor.

The club will rename its west rink as the “Always Champions Training Rink” after Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, the husband and wife team who ran the club’s “Tomorrow’s Champions” developmental skater program.

Three benches will also be installed outside the club’s main entrance with the victims’ names.

Shishkova, Naumov, Jin and Jinna Han, and Christine and Spencer Lane died in the January plane crash.

The club will also establish two new scholarship funds in honor of Jinna and Spencer, and four club awards will be given out annually.

