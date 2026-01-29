BOSTON (WHDH) - As the one year mark of the D.C. air disaster is marked, many are still feeling the impact of the fatal crash.

67 people died when an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and fell into the water near Washington, D.C.

The crash was the deadliest commercial flight accident in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

This week, the NTSB described the crash as 100% preventable and found systemic safety failures, pointing to a helicopter route too close to the airport’s runway, poor communications, and more.

Among the victims were several members of the Skating Club of Boston.

Two coaches, two teens, and their mothers all perished in the crash.

The skating club will host a remembrance event at the Boston Common Frog Pond Thursday night.

