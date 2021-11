BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fenway neighborhood is replacing Sox with skates.

The outdoor ice rink at 401 Park opened to the public Saturday, offering live music and face painting as well as skating.

The rink will be open seven days a week during the holiday season.

