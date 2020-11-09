Skeletal remains found near Winchester home may have been there for more than a century

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found at a home in Winchester on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Dartmouth Street around 12:30 p.m. after contractors discovered bones while doing demolition work, according to a release issued by the Office of the Middlesex County District Attorney.

The bones were examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which confirmed they were human.

A preliminary investigation indicates that there may be multiple skeletal remains in the area and that they appear to have been there for an extended period of time.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

