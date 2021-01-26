Ski area: No mechanical issues were to blame for Rockland boy’s fall from lift

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An inspection determined that there were no identifiable mechanical issues with the lift at Blue Hills Ski Area after a 7-year-old Rockland boy fell more than 30 feet Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Blue Hills in Canton around 4:30 p.m. after a boy fell about 35 feet from the lift and airlifted him to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to fire officials.

The child was said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, there is nothing to suggest there were any mechanical issues that caused or contributed to this unfortunate event,” Blue Hill Ski Area wrote in a statement Tuesday night.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine how the boy fell.

