WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New England ski resorts are hoping a fresh round of snow from this weekend’s storm will mean more people skiing in the Northeast after an unseasonably warm and wet start to the winter season.

At Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, flakes were flying Saturday night and up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in the area before the storm moves out on Sunday.

Some skiers could be seen making their way down slopes while the snow was falling.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)