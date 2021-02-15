Skier dies after crashing into tree at Stowe Mountain Resort

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A skier died Monday at Stowe Mountain Resort after crashing into a tree, police said.

Ski patrol evacuated the skier Monday evening from the hill, at which point medical care was continued by Stowe emergency services, according to a Stowe Police Department news release.

The skier was pronounced dead at the resort. Their name was not immediately released.

The death is being investigated by the police department and medical examiner.

