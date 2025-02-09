PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders were out at Wachusett Mountain on Sunday to take advantage of the fresh layer of snow dumped across the area overnight.

John Kealer and Derek Shea, both season ticket holders, said the conditions were perfect.

“Beautiful day in Wachusett, beautiful day in in New England,” Kealer said.

The fresh flakes making for a fun day and the fresh powder makes turning easier and cushions any falls.

Sunday’s snow fell atop a 50-inch base that’s already on the mountain.

Wachusett co-owner Carolyn Crowley Stimpson says the snow is a welcome sight after what was a rainy and warm season last year.

“And this year we’ve got cold temps and snow from the sky,” she said. “That’s a concept!”

And with more winter storms slated in the forecast, Stimpson says the season can only go up from here.

“We’ll take them,” she said. “Perfect timing with February vacation coming up.”

