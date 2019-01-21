Skiers chased by moose in Colorado

A group of skiers in Colorado was chased down by a moose.

It happened at the Breckenridge Ski Resort, a popular spot outside of Denver.

One of the skiers posted a video of the incident on social media.

It shows a large moose near a crowd of people on the slope.

At first, the animal keeps its distance, but in a matter of minutes, the situation escalates.

The group took off down the mountain.

No one was hurt.

The skier who posted the video said their group did not taunt the moose and hopes to warn others how dangerous moose can be.

Resort officials say the animals are typically peaceful but can turn aggressive when they feel threatened.