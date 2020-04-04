Skiers raise more than $500K for Maine outdoor nonprofit

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Skiers and snowboarders in Maine raised more than $500,000 for a nonprofit group that works to help children enjoy more winter activities.

Organizers said the WinterKids Downhill 24 collected the most revenue in its history at $562,000. The event took place in early March.

This year’s event attracted 4,000 donors, 49 teams and 491 participants, organizers said. The event is the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf Mountain, organizers said.

Organizers said they’d give $25,000 to Sugarloaf Ski Club’s King’s Kids Fund, which lets local children train in Sugarloaf’s weekend ski and ride programs.

It was the eighth annual installment of the event. Agren puts the event on.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)