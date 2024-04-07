For the rest of your Sunday night, skies will continue to clear. Unfortunately, that will allow temperatures to drop significantly. Early-morning temperatures for your Monday will only be in the 30s. However, with bright skies for Monday, temperatures will rapidly rebound. In fact, we’re looking at much warmer-than-average highs in the low to mid 60s.

For the partial eclipse in Boston, skies will cooperate. The maximum eclipse, only 93% of the sun being obscured by the moon, will occur around 3:29pm. At 2pm skies will be bright, and they will still be mostly sunny around 3pm.

Cloud coverage will be around 15-20% during the maximum eclipse, so those are good odds to see it. And it’s a close one, because by 4-5pm, a couple of clouds will roll in.

If you are heading toward totality, I suggest going north toward Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Many other locations in the path of totality will have clouds around.

The rest of the week Tuesday is looking quiet, but rain chances return Wednesday through Friday morning. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, but it will be windy throughout mid week.