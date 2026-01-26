PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Skiiers made their way to Wachusett Mountain after the weekend’s massive snowstorm dumped more than a foot of fluffy, light snow perfect for skiing.

With schools closed, the resort turned into recess all day long Monday.

“Finally got done shoveling so I could get the kids up here to go skiing on the day off,” said Dan Donahue, who was skiing with his children.

“It’s good to see all the little kids out because they have no school,” said Mark Rocheford, a longtime skiier.

The mountain remained busy from open to close, with kids trading in backpacks and homework for helmets and hills. Wachusett officials said days like that are some of their busiest — when weather, timing, and terrain all line up.

“We always have snow here because our snowmaking system’s so good, but when people don’t see it in their backyard, they don’t really think, ‘oh let’s go skiing,'” said Chris Stimpson, PR Manager at Wachusett Mountain. “So when we get a big storm like this, it gets everybody out of the house, for sure.”

