CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday after a skimming device was found on a register at a Market Basket store in Chelsea, police said.

A police official told 7NEWS store management personnel at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue were told about the device Tuesday evening.

The official said the device, which is used to steal credit card information, was similar to ones found at other stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire earlier this year.

While the devices were similar, the official said authorities were still investigating whether this latest incident is related as of Tuesday night.

Police in Concord, New Hampshire shared an initial warning about skimmers in their community on Nov. 13 a matter of weeks after the skimmers were found at local Walmart and Market Basket locations, respectively.

Concord police at the time said skimmers had also been found recently in Somerville, Reading and Haverhill, Massachusetts as well as in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Reading Police Department soon confirmed a skimmer had been found at a local Market Basket store and said its investigators were working with other agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in their investigation.

